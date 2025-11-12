KZN police pleads for info on two missing people
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The KZN police are appealing to the public for help in locating
two missing people.
The individuals disappeared from different parts of the province earlier this year.
Themba Mbhamali vanished in August in the Umkhanyakude district.
The 49-year-old was last seen outside Mosvold Hospital in Ingwavuma. He was wearing brown pants and a white shirt.
On the north coast, Umhlali police are searching for an 87-year-old Duduzile Jayiya, who went missing in March. Police say the elderly woman was last seen leaving the Mthombisa area to collect traditional herbs from nearby farms.
She was wearing a brown dress and a leopard print doek and is said to have a dark complexion with dreadlocks.
Anyone with information on Mbhamali and Jayiya is urged to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 08 600 10 111.
