KZN police pleads for info on two missing people

The individuals disappeared from different parts of the province earlier this year.

Themba Mbhamali vanished in August in the Umkhanyakude district.

The 49-year-old was last seen outside Mosvold Hospital in Ingwavuma. He was wearing brown pants and a white shirt.

On the north coast, Umhlali police are searching for an 87-year-old Duduzile Jayiya, who went missing in March. Police say the elderly woman was last seen leaving the Mthombisa area to collect traditional herbs from nearby farms.

She was wearing a brown dress and a leopard print doek and is said to have a dark complexion with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on Mbhamali and Jayiya is urged to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 08 600 10 111.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)