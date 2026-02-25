KZN police make second major dagga bust

KwaZulu-Natal police have placed two suspects under arrest for allegedly cultivating and dealing in dagga.





Provincial police spokesperson Paul Magwaza says officials noticed suspicious activity at the property directly opposite a high school on Ngobese Road during their morning school routine patrols.





They went to take a closer look.





Upon further investigations, police discovered that the occupants of the house were allegedly selling dagga to the learners. Further investigations into the house led to the discovery of a fully operational dagga cultivation laboratory.





"Items recovered at the scene included dagga plants, vacuum air purifiers, extractor fans, packaging containers and an instruction board. Police forensic experts were summoned to properly process the crime scene. The arrested suspects were charged with dagga cultivation as well as dealing in dagga."





The duo is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.





In a separate bust, police uncovered what they believe to be a drug laboratory at a home in Umhlatuzana, south of Durban.





Officers from the Hawks, eThekwini metro police and the South African Police Service carried out a joint operation across several locations on Wednesday.





One man has been arrested, while the search at the property continued into the early afternoon.





The Hawks say the early morning raid followed a three-year investigation, during which they have been tracking an alleged drug syndicate.





KZN Hawks spokesperson Sibu Ncane confirmed that mandrax and cocaine were found on the premises.





The exact quantity of drugs seized has not been determined.





He added that a room behind the house appeared to have been used as a functioning drug lab.





"There are small machines, and we consider that these machines are being used to produce the drug. It's believed an occupant earlier flushed some of the drugs down the toilet.”





Ncane also confirmed that searches were conducted in other areas across Durban.





