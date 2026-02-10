KZN police hunting for suspect linked to multiple murders in Creighton

They are appealing to the community for help in locating Siyethemba Khubone.

Khubone, who is also known as “Sinkwa,” has been linked to crimes dating back to 2015.

In one case, he is alleged to have shot and killed a woman at Sappi Forest.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says that in another case, Khubone and an accomplice allegedly went to a house in Ncakubana in 2019, posing as police officers.

“The occupant of the house refused to open. However, Siyethemba broke the window and fired several shots at the 28-year-old man, who was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

“Investigations positively linked Siyethemba to the crimes, and the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court issued three warrants of arrest, including the one for a case of house robbery in which Siyethemba and three other accomplices went to a homestead, where he also impersonated police officers before robbing a victim of his firearm.”

Netshiunda urges anyone with information to contact the Provincial Operational Command Centre on 079 500 1203.

*Anonymous tip-offs can also be relayed via the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or via the My SAPS App.