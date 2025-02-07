 KZN police hunt two robbers for Chatsworth murder
Updated | By Noxolo Miya

KZN police are searching for two robbers wanted for murder and attempted murder charges, after a home invasion in Chatsworth, south of Durban.

A 42-year-old man was killed and another man in his late 50s was wounded at the Silverglen Road property on Thursday. 


Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they concealed their faces with balaclavas. 


“It is reported that early hours of the morning, the family was woken up by the sound of their bedroom door opening and two armed men who were wearing masks. 


“The suspects reportedly assaulted and robbed the two victims of cellphones, jewellery and other items. The suspects moved them into a separate room where they shot them."


