KZN police hunt suspect linked to spate of robberies

The suspect is part of a group who were involved in a shootout with the police in Inanda Mission on Monday.

Two of them were shot and killed during the shootout, while one of them was arrested.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the suspects were wanted in connection with a series of house robbery cases.

"When police arrived, a confrontation ensued between police and the suspect, and there was an exchange of gunfire. During the shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded.

"One suspect was arrested, and police are searching for the fourth suspect who narrowly evaded arrest. Two firearms were recovered at the crime scene along with items suspected to be stolen."

