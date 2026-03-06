KZN police hunt four JHB suspects linked to PMB house purchase fraud

The wanted people are: Lucinda Langton, Shaun Minnaar, Keegan Agulhas and Sabelo Mullela.





In April 2020, a 60-year-old woman deposited an outstanding balance for a house she had bought.





Her son-in-law had paid the deposit and later sent her the updated bank details of the company handling the purchase.





When following up with the business, she discovered the money had not been paid into their account.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo says the company confirmed the bank account the money was deposited into did not belong to it.





"A preliminary investigation revealed that the account number that the money was deposited into belonged to a certain individual. It was also revealed that the money was transferred into the accounts of the above-mentioned suspects.





“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Detective Constable Lawrence on 076 428 7836 or make use of the Crime Stop 08600 10111. Tip-offs can also be relayed via the MySAPS App. "





