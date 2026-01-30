KZN police gun down wanted suspects

Police say they had received information about a gang terrorising communities in and around Umbumbulu.

According to provincial SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, officers were following up on intelligence on Thursday afternoon and spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one used by the group in Adam's Mission in the KwaMakhutha policing precinct.

He says the suspects were wanted in connection with armed robberies, house robberies and carjackings.

"Police caught up with the suspects on Sheleni Road and during the confrontation, a shootout ensued. After the shootout, four suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

"One suspect narrowly evaded arrest and a manhunt for him is underway. No police officer was injured during the shootout."

