KZN police: Criminals using overcrowded informal settlements as hideouts

Overcrowded informal settlements are increasingly being used as criminal hideouts, according to KZN's Deputy Police Commissioner, Phumelele Makoba.





She has told Newswatch that that they have picked up a pattern of suspects flocking to these areas to avoid arrest.





Five gang members, wanted for murder, housebreakings and extortion, were killed in a shootout with police at the Pumphouse informal settlement in Chatsworth on Monday.





Officers recovered three firearms, including a homemade gun.





READ: Community tip-off led to deadly Chatsworth shooting, police say





Makoba pointed out that illegal electricity connections, narrow passageways, and piles of debris, highlight broader safety concerns.





"It's very concerning. It's not only here in many parts of the province, we do have areas like this, but this is what the criminals take advantage of,” she said.





"They come and hide in areas like this where it's not easy for members to get into to get them arrested. Environmental design is a serious concern. it's not even easy to prevent crime in these areas."