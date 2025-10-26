KZN Police crackdown on illegal firearms

Eight unlicensed guns, including four rifles, were recovered during recent operations.

In the south of Durban on Saturday, police entered a house in Mbumbulu, after receiving intelligence that one of the residents illegally possessed a range of firearms.

SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says initial investigations revealed that a person who was staying in the room in which the firearms were found had left, and no one knew his whereabouts.

“In another operation on Thursday, the Provincial Tracing Team conducted an information driven operation at Emabovini area in Msinga and arrested a 38-year-old suspect for possession of unlicenced pistol and ammunition.”

He said police conducted another operation in the Matsheni area on the same day.

Magwaza says a 48-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of a roll of copper wire as well as an unlicenced firearm.

“The team thereafter proceeded to another target where they arrested a 42-year-old suspect who was found in possession of an unlicenced firearm, two magazines, and thirty-eight (38) rounds of ammunition.

“The arrested suspects appeared at Msinga and Bergville Magistrates courts respectively on Friday and are currently out on bail.”

