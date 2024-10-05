KZN police to conduct stop-and-search ahead of MTN8 Cup final

It's ahead of the MTN8 Cup Final, where more than 50 000 soccer fans are expected to fill the stadium.





The gates to the highly anticipated game between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC open at two this afternoon.





Police say they'll be manning all intersections around the stadium as roads in the area remain partially open.





There's also designated parking including at Suncoast Casino while street parking's open on Umgeni and Windermere Road.





READ: Tight security in place for MTN8 final in Durban





Those using public transport will be dropped off on Umgeni Road.





Rail agency PRASA will also have train services running between various stations and the stadium.





Durban Metro Police spokesperson, Boysie Zungu has this warning. " Drinking a public in an offence in terms of the city bylaws."





KZN SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says there'll be more officers on the ground.





"We won't be allowing firearms or knives to be going through the stadium. We will search you which is legal, be on time because there will be random stops, so don't complain if you are late."







