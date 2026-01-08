KZN police comb scene of deadly Bester shootout

KZN police have killed five suspects they say were wanted for a spate of serious crimes.

The sound of gunfire woke residents in the Bester community as law enforcement teams moved in on the gang they'd been tracking for months.

Police say the five men were wanted for charges including murder and house robberies.

SAPS provincial spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says they'd been on the run since November, after opening fire on officers in Inanda.

He says they acted on information about their whereabouts, which led to today’s operation.

"With the information we arrived in the early hours of this morning. We announced that we are the police. They shot at the police. Police were left with no choice but to shoot back. During that shootout, five suspects were shot and fatally wounded, and four firearms were found during the search of the house."

A few metres away from the scene of the shooting, cries and humming can be heard from community members, some believed to be related to one of the suspects.

The area remains a hive of activity, with forensic teams and police continuing to comb the scene.

