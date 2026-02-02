KZN police clarify seizure of state property from Hawks boss

The SAPS says the move followed security concerns over unusual behaviour at the provincial headquarters, including a meeting inside a vehicle parked on the street, and after-hours access.





The major-general, who appeared before the Madlanga Commission last week, alleged he was kicked out of his Durban office on Saturday, and his gadgets confiscated.





However, the KZN police's Robert Netshiunda says concerns were flagged when Senona, who has a designated parking bay, left his car outside the building, and met with a colonel in the vehicle for under an hour.

He says they both failed to sign the register when they later entered the office, a breach in security protocols.





READ: Cachalia wants cops implicated at Madlanga Commission to be suspended





Netshiunda says security personnel alerted the police.





"The South African Police Service has a responsibility to safeguard sensitive information from leakage, and with Major-General Senona's testimony at the Madlanga Commission revealing that he once sent out police documents to a private person, the unusual events on the day compelled the security personnel on duty, especially those who were manning the camera system, to inform the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, about the unusual activities which they observed.”





Mkhwanazi instructed the officers to establish why Senona was in the building.





Netshuinda says Senona chose to leave and was asked to leave behind his computer and other documents, except his cell phone.





He denied reports that Hawks boss was forcibly removed.





“In respect of internal police protocol, Lieutenant -General Mkhwanazi informed the Acting National Head of the Hawks of what and asked him to send someone to fetch office keys which Major-General Senona had left with the officer in charge of security officers.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)