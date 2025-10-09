KZN police chief warns whistleblowers: Media can’t protect you

"If you have incriminating information, the best place to take it to is the law enforcement environment so that they do something about it.





"But if you're going to take it into a media house so that it get published and that gets leaked, that you're the one that came with it, that media house is not going to give you a safe protection at all.





"They won't, they take information and, and make money out of it, but you're not going to get protection."





Mkhwanazi responded to questions before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday night.





It's holding hearings into his July claims of criminal infiltration and political interference in the justice system.





The police commissioner warned against exposing a whistleblower's identity, saying it's become increasingly difficult to protect them due to widespread crime.





" While the government can try and create structures to provide safety to whistleblowers, but by and large, with this level of crime and corruption that you have in the country, whistleblowers must try and hide their identities. Don't make your identity known. Report something via someone if you need to, but try not to make your identity known.





“Because the moment you make your identity known, you become a target.”





Meanwhile, National editors’ forum, SANEF, has condemned a request by the commissioner for an investigation into news media.





Mkhwanazi called for journalists to be investigated by the State Security Agency, lose their jobs and face imprisonment for alleged misinformation. Sanef says this would represent a significant setback for media freedom.