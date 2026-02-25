KZN police to boost security for legislature opening, SOPA

The two-day event will begin on Thursday, with AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini officially opening the House.





On Friday, Premier Thami Ntuli will deliver the State of the Province Address at Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.





Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the area around the stadium will be a no-fly zone.





Only SAPS operational and counter-intelligence drones will be allowed to fly.





He adds that any unauthorised drones will be dealt with in accordance with the law.





ALSO READ: KZN Legislature cuts costs ahead of SOPA at Woodburn Stadium





"Invited guests and delegation who are guarded by private security guards and bodyguards are reminded that no private firearms will be allowed in the red zone.





"Relevant police specialised units dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of VIPs will take charge of the red zone. Private bodyguards are urged to respect law enforcement protocols and abide by the instructions from officers in charge.





"Motorists are urged to pay attention to all road closures on both days as communicated by both the legislature and the Msunduzi Traffic Department."





Last year, Premier Ntuli identified economic growth as the provincial government’s most important priority.





He listed eight priorities for the government of provincial unity: Rebuilding the economy, strengthening local and provincial governments, sustainable development, improving health care and education, delivering better human settlements and infrastructure, improving community safety, mitigating climate change, and building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.





