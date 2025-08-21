KZN to play key role in slashing SA’s toxicology backlog

The NHLS has set itself a big target to slash the more than 40,000 outstanding toxicology cases by half before the end of the 2025/2026 financial year.

It says fresh investments in infrastructure, new technology, and extra staff are being rolled out to speed up turnaround times at forensic chemistry labs around the country.





READ: ‘No DNA backlog’ says deputy police chief

In KZN, the service is expanding its toxicology capacity to take pressure off the Pretoria and Cape Town labs that have been battling to keep up.

The NHLS says the plan includes new high-output equipment, longer lab shifts with approved overtime, and upgraded digital systems to fast-track case processing.

Officials say the goal is to restore efficiency and public confidence in toxicology services, which are vital to both public health and the justice system.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)