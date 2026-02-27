KZN parties back King Misuzulu’s speech amid KZN renaming debate

The monarch officially opened the third session of the seventh administration in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.





He set out proposals ranging from amendments to the Ingonyama Trust to the possible renaming of the province.





Premier Thami Ntuli thanked the King for what he described as wise counsel.





" This Majesty's wisdom, leadership and moral authority remain central to promoting peace, stability, social cohesion, and the dignity of our people while guiding government in responding to the aspirations of the citizens of this province."





DA provincial leader and Finance MEC Francois Rodgers said he found the King's speech bold and thought-provoking.





He says that while the monarch raised contentious issues, debate is healthy.





" The Ingonyama Trust has been a bit of a black hole where no one actually knows what's going on, and the king spoke about giving Zulus ownership of land. Now, if you want to unlock an economy, you give somebody title to land because that automatically opens you up to an economy. You can go to commercial banks, and you can raise money. I think that is an incredible opportunity, and from a Treasury perspective, we'll certainly give his majesty the support that he needs."





ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma said they are committed to implementing the monarch’s pronouncements, including those related to the province’s name and socio-economic development.





" He has also indicated that his majesty has in the past criticised constructively and family, the provincial government, and that today his majesty demonstrated his appreciation, excitement, the work of the provincial government in terms of service delivery openly,” said his spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya.





Chief whip of the official opposition in the KZN legislature, the MK Party's Simphiwe Mbatha, came out in support of the call to rename the province and to return control of the Ingonyama Trust to the monarch’s office.





"Historically, this province belongs to the kingdom of KwaZulu. So indeed we must remove [Natal]. We don't accept that. Secondly, we also accept the fact that His Majesty said the issue of the Ingonyama trust must go back to his office, and we agree with that."





The EFF provincial leader, Mongezi Twala, also echoed support for reforms.





" We agree with the King, but there must also be integration. We want unity in this province."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)