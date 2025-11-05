KZN parents urged to help curb school bullying

There's been a spate of bullying incidents at schools around the country, some of which were captured on video and posted on social media.





In KZN, an incident at Mount View Secondary School in Verulam recently made headlines.





The association's chairperson, Vee Gani, says even though the perpetrators are children, they are still committing an offence.





"You need to open a criminal charge against that particular learner. There is no other way to do it, because assault in terms of South African law is criminal. It does not matter if you are a kid or not."





Gani says some parents are in denial, thinking their kids can do no wrong.





"If you defend your child when your child is doing wrong, then you will pay an attorney to do this."





KZN Education maintains that it has a zero-tolerance policy for bullying.





Last month, it partnered with the NPA in KZN and local life skills NPO TruLife to launch an anti-bullying campaign in schools across the province.





The NPA's Omashni Naidoo says KZN has nine Thuthuzela Care Centres located at provincial hospitals to assist victims of bullying.





" In fact, he needs to report the matter to DSD. DSD needs to find out: Okay, this person is under the age of 12 or has assaulted, et cetera, why? Are they exposed to factors that have contributed to this sort of behaviour? Do we need to do an intervention? That's a psychosocial aspect that DSD would get involved in.





"Now, if a child is over the age of 12, then the criminal justice system comes in in terms of the child appearing in a child justice court."

