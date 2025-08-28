KZN parents association cautions against giving HODs unlimited powers over admissions
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Parents Association of KZN says while it understands the need for provincial education heads to have some say in school admissions, it is against giving them unchecked powers over the processes.
The Parents Association of KZN says while it understands the need for provincial education heads to have some say in school admissions, it is against giving them unchecked powers over the processes.
In early August, the Basic Education Minister gazetted two sets of draft regulations under the BELA Act for comment.
They deal with school capacity and admissions, and are part of the process of implementing amendments to the act that was implemented last year.
Previously, school governing bodies had the final say on admissions.
Some groups like Free SA say proposed changes threaten parental rights and undermine school autonomy.
The advocacy group has launched an online portal to collect public objections to the draft regulation before next week's deadline for submissions.
However, PAKZN Chairperson Vee Gani argues that SGBs have often acted as gatekeepers, unfairly denying some learners access to schools.
He says there's nothing wrong with shifting a bit of that responsibility to provincial heads
ALSO READ: SADTU threatens legal action over BELA implementation
" There were situations where certain governing bodies were rejecting children and they were not allowing children to come into a school. It created a problem for the Department of Education. I think one of the schools actually took the HOD to court because the HOD said, 'Look, you accept this child, and this governing body said, we are not accepting the child.'
"And there were two different positions as a result, the matter landed up in court. The crucial part of the act was to give the HOD a little bit more power."
Gani has however stressed that HODs cannot have unilateral power to a point where they, for example, force schools to take pupils when they don't have the capacity or resources.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago