KZN govt paramedics protest against private emergency firms
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Paramedics
employed by the Department of Health in KZN are rejecting plans to bring
private companies on board to help with emergency medical response in the
province.
In her budget speech last month, MEC Nomagugu Simelane said limited funds and KZN’s vast terrain had prevented the expansion of the provincial ambulance fleet.
She announced that as a temporary measure, the department would contract private EMS providers for six months to support patient transfers.
She said the department was in the process of procuring 50 new ambulances and 10 transport buses to add to its fleet.
However, on Thursday EMS workers marched to the Premier’s Office in Durban to hand over a memorandum of demands.
They claim the move is a way to privatise ambulance services.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions’ Thabiso Zulu says they won't accept that.
" We see this as the way of victimizing our members and you must know that our members are not getting more money for this service that they're doing.
"And when you take this job for privatization, the over-time that they are doing it's going to be cut. And we know very well this privatization means that one person will get the tender for that. Which mean that the paramedics or EMS staff, they will also reduce in terms of hours."
He’s called on government to hire more paramedics and fill vacant posts instead of handing the work to private firms.
" They don't have uniform for them to use when they're doing their job. But the department decides instead of increasing their salary, instead of closing those vacant posts, which are there in the department, they opt to take their money and switch those private companies to take over their job."
Zulu has also criticised the Premier’s Office for failing to send a representative to receive their memorandum, calling it disrespectful to essential workers.
The Office of the Premier says staff was in Pietermaritzburg for the Organizational Culture Launch.
