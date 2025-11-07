KZN nurses accused of opening insurance policy on dead patient

The trio from Appelsbosch Hospital is believed to have taken out insurance policies on a patient who died.





Nduduzo Mbatha's family says the action was done without their consent.





They have opened a criminal case against the health workers.





KZN Health spokesperson Nathi Olifant says the nurses have denied the allegations.





"They were instructed to submit written statements but refused to do so. The nurses subsequently submitted 24-hour resignations.





"Due to the seriousness of the matter, the department has referred the matter to the Special Investigating Unit for a full internal investigation, while SAPS conducts the criminal probe.





"The department is cooperating fully with all authorities and will not comment further while investigations are ongoing."





