KZN north coast crashes leave seven dead

Emergency services responded to four fatal collisions on the N2 on Saturday night between Shaka's Rock and Mandeni.





IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyricksays pedestrians were struck in the first two crashes and died at the scene.





"In the third collision, the driver of a vehicle lost control after striking the pedestrian near Shaka's Rock, bursting into flames and sadly leaving the driver deceased.





"Near Mandeni, a fourth collision left three people with fatal injuries. Two patients sustained critical injuries, who were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support Paramedics.





"A third occupant sustained serious injuries. All patients were transported to various facilities for further care.”





