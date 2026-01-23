KZN NGO urges men to speak out on male-on-male rape
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A local organisation that supports survivors of rape and sexual assault has urged men and boys to break the silence and speak out.
A local organisation that supports survivors of rape and sexual assault has urged men and boys to break the silence and speak out.
This week, the Ingwavuma Regional Court sentenced a 48-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of another man.
It's understood he threatened the 22-year-old survivor with a knife on three different occasions in Mbazwana in northern KZN.
Officials say he threatened to kill the victim, warning him against telling his family.
ALSO READ: Crime-fighting in KZN boosted by return of veteran detectives
However, the 22-year-old told his mother and reported the matter to the police.
Sibusiso Mthethwa from the Jes Foord Foundation says males are often afraid to speak out because of how society treats GBV survivors.
" It is the duty of everyone, especially the departmental stakeholders, the police, DSD, social workers, and NPA, to recognise that these incidents happen and they are there. So how best can we deal with this collaboratively?"
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago