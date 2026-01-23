KZN NGO urges men to speak out on male-on-male rape

This week, the Ingwavuma Regional Court sentenced a 48-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of another man.





It's understood he threatened the 22-year-old survivor with a knife on three different occasions in Mbazwana in northern KZN.





Officials say he threatened to kill the victim, warning him against telling his family.





However, the 22-year-old told his mother and reported the matter to the police.





Sibusiso Mthethwa from the Jes Foord Foundation says males are often afraid to speak out because of how society treats GBV survivors.

" It is the duty of everyone, especially the departmental stakeholders, the police, DSD, social workers, and NPA, to recognise that these incidents happen and they are there. So how best can we deal with this collaboratively?"





