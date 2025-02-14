KZN municipalities owe uMngeni-uThukela Water R2bn
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
uMngeni-uThukela Water says it's owed more than R2 billion by some KwaZulu-Natal municipalities.
Chief Financial Officer Thami Mkhwanazi was speaking at the release of the utility's annual report for 2023/2024.
"The customers that are sitting with overdue [payments] are King Cetshwayo District Municipality, uThukela District Municipality, Ugu District Municipality and Msunduzi Municipality."
Mkhwanazi says despite the large debt from municipalities, uMngeni-uThukela Water continues to work to meet the current and future bulk water needs of its customers.
Chief Operating Officer, Sanele Mazibuko, says dams are being upgraded in parts of the province to improve customer service levels.
"What this project will do is that it will bring 600 mega-litres of water per day , into the system which will assist six municipalities. These will be Harry Gwala, Ugu, eThekweni, Ilembe, uMgungundlovu and Msunduzi. So this project says that beyond 2014 there should be no reason for anyone to have water in these regions."
