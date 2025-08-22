KZN municipalities face funding freeze over financial mismanagement
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has requested a full list of KZN municipalities with financial management problems.
Finance MEC Francois Rodgers has been asked to identify municipalities in the province that could face Section 216(2) action.
It could see their funding being withheld at a national and provincial level until they get their spending in order.
KZN Treasury spokesperson, Nkosikhona Duma says Rodgers shared the news with Members of the Provincial Legislature yesterday.
He says the move is aimed at reducing wasteful expenditure across the province.
"For the quarter ending 30th December 2024, five municipalities in KZN detected over R59 million in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. For the quarter ending 31 March 2025, six municipalities detected over R73 million in irregular expenditure.
“MEC Francois Rodgers says KZN Treasury will continue to monitor and support municipalities to address challenges pertaining to unauthorised, irregular and wasteful expenditure."
