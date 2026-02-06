KZN moves to declare FMD outbreak a provincial disaster

Premier Thami Ntuli says the provincial cabinet has agreed that the spread of the disease now requires a full disaster management response.





He says the Provincial Disaster Management Centre has submitted an assessment to the National Disaster Management Centre for the classification of a disaster.





"KwaZulu-Natal is currently regarded as the epicentre of the outbreak, with confirmed cases recorded in all districts of the province.





"The province has a 2.4 million cattle population. To date, 207 outbreaks have been confirmed. I'm referring to the cases, not to the number of the livestock affected, of which 187 remain unresolved."





Speaking at a briefing in Durban on Friday, the premier said the disease is placing severe pressure on farmers and threatens food security and rural livelihoods.





He said access to vaccines needs to be fast-tracked.





" Foot-and-mouth disease has moved beyond an animal health concern. It has become a socio-economic and disaster management issue that demands decisive, coordinated action from all spheres of government. KwaZulu-Natal remains at the centre of this national challenge."





