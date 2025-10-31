KZN motorists warned of looming deadline to replace old license plates

The 30th of November will mark the deadline for the transition.

The provincial government made the decision in 2023 to move to a new system, after it was found that the former plates with three alphabets, such as NRB, NPN and NPS were exhausted.

KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya has warned that you will be fined if caught after the deadline.

" It's important that we indicate that there are legal implications if you fail to transit from the old number plate to the new number plate. If, for instance, there's a mismatch between the license disc as well as the number plate, that car will be deemed illegal, and it is also illegal to use a vehicle that has a license disc that that does not match the number plate.

“So, it's very important that this transition [is] done before the 30th of November."

Sibiya says the new system will come with enhanced security features.

It's to ensure no criminal activities are done, such as cloning of number plates.

"We are emphasising that driving around with an old number plate after the 30th of November, motorist will be in violation of the National Road Traffic Act. We are obviously dealing with all these issues in the interest of the people of KwaZulu-Natal to prevent fraud and corruption, to prevent those using number plates, duplicating them just to advance criminal agenda."

Sibiya's urged motorists to inform their car insurers of the change, as well as the bank in case the car is still being paid off.

