KZN Finance MEC welcomes proposed withdrawal of Ithala Bank litigation

The department says it follows engagements with the finance minister last week.

Rodgers has described the development as an integral step towards protecting depositors and restoring financial stability.

He warned that continued litigation is a threat to KZN's ability to fulfil conditions attached to a R2.2 billion loan agreement.

Rodgers says Ithala’s assets can't be ceded while court proceedings are underway.

Department spokesperson Nkosikhona Duma says the MEC is pleased that logic has prevailed.

"At every stage, the MEC's concern has been the protection of depositors and the avoidance of further harm caused by unnecessary and protracted litigation. MEC Rogers totally condemns Mr. Johan Kruger for pursuing litigation in this matter, as it was completely unnecessary and did not advance the interests of depositors or financial stability."

