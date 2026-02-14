KZN Finance MEC welcomes proposed withdrawal of Ithala Bank litigation
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
KZN Finance MEC Francois
Rodgers has welcomed the proposed withdrawal of litigation related to the
liquidation of Ithala Bank.
The department says it follows engagements with the finance minister last week.
Rodgers has described the development as an integral step towards protecting depositors and restoring financial stability.
He warned that continued litigation is a threat to KZN's ability to fulfil conditions attached to a R2.2 billion loan agreement.
ALSO READ: Tongaat Hulett business rescuers head to court to apply for provisional liquidation
Rodgers says Ithala’s assets can't be ceded while court proceedings are underway.
Department spokesperson Nkosikhona Duma says the MEC is pleased that logic has prevailed.
"At every stage, the MEC's concern has been the protection of depositors and the avoidance of further harm caused by unnecessary and protracted litigation. MEC Rogers totally condemns Mr. Johan Kruger for pursuing litigation in this matter, as it was completely unnecessary and did not advance the interests of depositors or financial stability."
