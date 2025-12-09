KZN MEC moves to flush out officials linked to unlawful school toilet deal

On Monday, the Special Tribunal directed the KZN Education MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, to act against 16 officials linked to the R2.5 million mobile toilet contract.

A Special Investigating Unit probe found that the June 2020 contract to supply chemical toilets to schools was awarded without a competitive bidding process, breaching the Public Finance Management Act and Treasury regulations.

The SIU revealed that 72 chemical toilets were delivered before the company, Hawulethu (Pty) Ltd, was appointed.

It's accused of overcharging the department by over 100% and submitting claims for services that were never rendered.

Investigators say the contract was unlawfully extended, and payments were split to get around procurement thresholds.

The Special Tribunal annulled the contract, ordering the service provider to repay all profits made from it, along with interest.

Hlomuka says he accepts the findings, which involve departmental officials in the Pinetown district.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the MEC said that he's instructed the Head of Department to implement the tribunal's orders without delay.

Meanwhile, Thirona Moodley of the teachers' union NAPTOSA, says the findings confirm long-standing concerns over corruption, negligence, and breaches of supply chain rules.

"Wasteful and irregular expenditure of this nature is unacceptable, especially in a department that is already deeply cash-strapped and struggling to meet its basic infrastructure, staffing and resource needs.

“And every rand lost to corruption is a rand stolen from our learners, our educators and our community who rely on functional public education systems."

In the future, Hlomuka also said that all supply-chain management processes will be strengthened, including mandatory compliance checks and tighter oversight mechanisms.

He warned that internal audit units will intensify their monitoring, particularly in high-risk areas of procurement.

