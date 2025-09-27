KZN MEC Duma vows crackdown on Blue Light abuse

" We must be clear that the law must be enforced and applicable to everyone."





Last week, officials from the Road Traffic Inspectorate confiscated a blue light from a car transporting a Deputy Mayor in Umhlanga.





Briefing the media, MEC Duma said they'll embark on an awareness drive ahead of Transport Month.





" We do not fold our arms. We want to protect innocent motorists and the people of this province against the images of blue lights mafia, which is critical at this point in time because in some instances they'll be harassing other motorists and fellow drivers, which is critical for us."





"We'll embark on awareness campaign aimed and educating members of the public about dos and dos of blue lights and other lights," he said.





Duma was speaking yesterday ahead of a prayer and memorial service held for the five children who died in a Pietermaritzburg taxi crash.





A minibus transporting pupils to school veered off the road and ploughed into a creche inImbali earlier this month.





One of the learners who died, 15-year-old Nomalanga Ndawonde, will today be laid to rest.



