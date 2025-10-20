KZN matrics gear up for final exams with mixed emotions

In the province, 179,751 full-time learners and 16,148 part-time candidates are expected to sit for the crucial NSC papers, which kick off with Computer Applications Technology practicals and language subjects on Tuesday.





Sidhar Dunraj who goes to Northwood High School says he feels prepared for the weeks ahead.





“I'm alot more calmer than I need to be, I can't lie. I should be stressing alot more. It's not even sad at this point, I'm so done with matric and I'm sure alot of matrics are as well, just do or die."





Sfundo Mpanza from Esiqiwini High feels the pressure's on.





“We need to make a mark as the class of 2025, we need to pray, we need to push harder."





Afika Ndovela goes to New West Secondary in Newlands West.





“ For me, it'll be like a great thing to achieve this year. The Lord is with me, so I can do this, I can push to the finals and I just need to study. And I know for sure that I'll feel very relieved after.





Meanwhile, Rebecca Major from Reddam House Umhlanga says it's been a long road of hard work.





“I'm feeling a bit reminiscent because the last five years were definitely very impactful. So a bit sad that it's all over, but at the same time, I'm looking forward to next year. I'm shaking in my boots, but I know it is going to be fine. It's going to be okay."





