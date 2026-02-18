KZN mass shooter gets four life terms for Charlestown murders

The Madadeni High Court heard that in January 2024, Lindokuhle Mbatha opened fire inside the Madlangeni home of local induna Lucia Mahlaba, killing her, her son and two neighbours.

Several other community members were shot and injured when they rushed to help.

KZN police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo says a second suspect has died.

“A second suspect was also arrested in connection with this incident but later died while still in custody. Ballistics tests conducted on an AK47 recovered during the arrest of Mbatha was positively linked to the murder scene in Charlestown.

The Madadeni High Court sentenced him to an accumulative 50 years for five counts of attempted murder, 15 years for armed robbery, and they further the 15 years imprisonment for the unlawful possession of a firearm.”