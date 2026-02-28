KZN man jailed for tavern murder
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A man has begun serving a life term in jail for murder.
Vuyani Lindokuhle Ngubane appeared before the Ntuzuma Regional Court.
He was convicted of charges that also include robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm.
In July 2023, the 26-year-old shot and killed a man at a tavern in Inanda after robbing him of his cell phone.
Ngubane was arrested two months later in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
"Ngubane was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 15 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm," says KZN NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.
"The court ordered that he serve an effective sentence of life imprisonment and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.
