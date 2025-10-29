KZN man jailed for stabbing fiancée to death

He handed himself over to police at the Melmoth station after the attack in the Mfanefile area last year.

Natasha Kara, who's with the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, says the woman was stabbed 16 times.

She says he had gone to her home in November and asked to speak to her in private to resolve personal issues.





Kara says in her statement in court, the victim's mother said their home has become a constant reminder of the day her daughter was murdered.

"In her statement, the mother said that her daughter was a respectful and supportive person who loved her family.

"This conviction reaffirms the NPA’s steadfast commitment to securing justice for victims of violent crime and their loved ones. While no sentence can erase the pain of loss, we hope that this outcome provides some measure of closure to the bereaved family."





