KZN man handed two life terms for murder, rape of cousin

The Mtunzini High Court found that he raped and strangled the 24-year-old woman in August 2021, after she left friends and was walking home in the Ezimpakaneni area.

Community members later questioned the 41-year-old, and he confessed to the crime.

KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says in a victim impact statement read out in court, the young woman was described as a caring family member who supported her siblings.

”His subsequent application for leave to appeal the conviction and sentence was refused by the court. The NPA welcomes the successful finalisation of this matter. Curbing the scourge of gender-based violence remains one of our organisation's top priorities. We hope that sentences of this nature have the necessary deterrent effect.”

