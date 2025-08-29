KZN man handed life sentence for niece’s rape

The Madadeni Regional Court handed down the sentence this week for the assault which happened last year in Osizweni.





The court heard that the 39-year-old man threatened the ten-year-old girl if she said anything.





The crime was reported to the police after the child bravely told her grandmother several days later.





KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says the man was living in the same home as the child.





"In addition [to the sentence], the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders. This sentence underscores the seriousness with which the justice system treats crimes against the most vulnerable members of our society.





"The NPA remains resolute in our pursuit of justice for victims of gender-based violence and child abuse."





