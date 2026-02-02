KZN man to appear in court for murder of three kids

The children, aged seven, nine, and 15, were found stabbed to death at their home in Lulwane on Saturday night.





KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says their mother, who had been out running errands, made the horrific discovery.





ALSO READ: Shooting in Tongaat leaves two dead





"Police were summoned to the scene, and investigations began.





"On Sunday morning, 1 February 2026, the suspect was arrested, and he will appear in the Emanguzi Magistrate's Court on Monday."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)