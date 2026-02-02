 KZN man to appear in court for murder of three kids
KZN man to appear in court for murder of three kids

By Gcinokuhle Malinga

A suspect is set to appear in a northern KwaZulu-Natal court on Monday in connection with the murder of three children.

The children, aged seven, nine, and 15, were found stabbed to death at their home in Lulwane on Saturday night.


KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says their mother, who had been out running errands, made the horrific discovery.


"Police were summoned to the scene, and investigations began.


"On Sunday morning, 1 February 2026, the suspect was arrested, and he will appear in the Emanguzi Magistrate's Court on Monday."


