KZN lights up for Diwali
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga and Nushera Soodyal
Many homes and temples in KZN and various parts of South Africa are glowing with Diwali lights.
The annual Hindu festival is being observed on Monday and Tuesday around the world.
Hindu cultural expert, Professor Brij Maharaj, says Diwali reminds communities of the power of hope, kindness, and unity.
Maharaj, the Deputy-President of the South African HinduMaha Sabha, says there are many reasons to celebrate Diwali or Deepavali, which means a row of lamps.
Listen to the full interview with Brij Maharaj below:
Meanwhile, Puven Akkiah from the Umhlanga Hindu Society says while traditions vary across Hindu cultures, from lighting lamps to preparing family feasts, they all share one message.
“Diwali is actually a reminder that we have the power to illuminate the lives of everyone around us; to work towards a brighter and more inclusive future. It shouldn't just be about individuals, it's about families, and it's about communities, and coming together in diversity.”
