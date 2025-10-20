KZN lights up for Diwali

The annual Hindu festival is being observed on Monday and Tuesday around the world.

Hindu cultural expert, Professor Brij Maharaj, says Diwali reminds communities of the power of hope, kindness, and unity.

Maharaj, the Deputy-President of the South African HinduMaha Sabha, says there are many reasons to celebrate Diwali or Deepavali, which means a row of lamps.

Listen to the full interview with Brij Maharaj below: