KZN Legislature debates motion of no-confidence against Ntuli

It is the only item on the agenda of today's special sitting.





The motion was tabled by the MK Party, which accuses the Government of Provincial Unity of financial mismanagement and governance failures.





The party's chief whip in the legislature Bonginkosi Mngadi earlier told MPLs that KZN was drifting towards administrative collapse under Ntuli's leadership.





He said KZN deserved better leadership.





Speaking during the debate, IFP Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi described the motion as a choice between stability and chaos.





He accused the MK Party of misleading voters and says the premier has delivered tangible results since taking office.





"A choice between the rule of law and the rule of the jungle. A choice between putting the people first and placing KwaZulu-Natal at the mercy of Duduzile Zuma and her friends.





"It is a choice between the steady hand of Ntuli and handing over our province to be controlled by thugs and thieves."





The ANC's Mbali Frazer affirmed the party's support for Premier Thami Ntuli, saying the formation of the GPU was through the will of the people after the 2024 general elections.





" The electoral did not deliver a fragmented mandate by accident. They did so deliberately to compel cooperation, to demand maturity, and instruct us to place the collective interest of society above narrow party calculations.





"The Government of Provincial Unit is therefore not an elite arrangement, nor a political favour to anyone."





But the EFF's provincial leader Mongezi Twala says the electorate spoke clearly last year and voted for the MK Party to be the leading political party in KZN.





"The democratic outcome was clear and any attempt to distort it must be confronted and exposed. It is an insult to democracy for KwaZulu-Natal to be led by parties who together - IFP, DA and ANC can't form a 45 per cent of MKP combined not counting the NFP, because they are with us now."





