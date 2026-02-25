KZN Legislature cuts costs ahead of SOPA at Woodburn Stadium
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Strict cost containment measures have been put in place ahead of this year's State of the Province Address.
KZN Legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce says the large-scale bussing of guests from outside Pietermaritzburg and catering and accommodation costs have been cut to reduce spending.
The two-day programme will feature Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Premier Thami Ntuli at Woodburn Stadium from Thursday.
Boyce says while the format remains unchanged, they want to prioritise fiscal discipline.
She says as an oversight body, the legislature must lead by example when it comes to responsible spending.
" So far, we are still continuing with the two-day arrangement regardless of the cost-effectiveness that we are carrying.
“But what we have done over the years, we have minimised, be it in terms of the accommodation, the catering, all the high costs, [the] drivers that we have, we have minimised.”
