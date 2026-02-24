KZN leading FMD outbreak as FS cases surge, Agriculture Dept says

Chief Director of Animal Health and Production, Dr Botlhe Modisane, briefed Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Agriculture on Tuesday, warning that the situation is evolving daily.





He confirmed that there are currently 1,072 confirmed outbreaks across the country, with hundreds more suspected cases under investigation.





Modisane said that although KZN has been hardest hit, the department is now intensifying interventions in the Free State to prevent further spread.





" We haven't really moved focus from KwaZulu-Natal, but we are including the Free State in terms of trying to arrest the disease in these two provinces, and we'll be providing them with lots of vaccines to try and arrest the disease. But it's not that we are ignoring other provinces."





South Africa has received one million vaccine doses from Argentina, with another 1.5 million expected later this week.





KZN and the Free State have each been allocated 200,000 doses in the first phase of the mass vaccination rollout.





Modisane said they are also moving to prevent the virus from spreading to buffalo populations, particularly in provinces where wildlife and livestock interact.





"In Limpopo, for instance, we take cognisance of the fact that it's a control zone. We have to continue controlling the disease in Limpopo and in Mpumalanga based on the possible regression of buffalo from the Kruger National Park."





