KZN launches summer disaster awareness campaign

He says it’s worrying that some fail to set aside even 1% of their budgets for disaster mitigation.

He says it’s a matter that has been flagged by the Auditor-General.

“That makes us to doubt whether their plans are implementable because they cannot implement the plans if they fail to set aside the budget. So, it is our call as provincial government that [for] municipalities, [it] is compulsory that they set aside a budget for disaster because government is for the people. [It] is all about what affects people.

“It's important that in our budget, we make some plans.”

Ntuli was speaking in Harding in southern KZN where he launched the province’s Summer Disaster Risk Reduction Awareness Campaign on Monday.

The initiative aims to prepare communities for floods, storms, and wildfires ahead of the rainy summer season.

The Premier has also urged residents to take early warnings seriously and avoid risky behaviour, such as crossing flooded rivers or speeding on wet roads.

“The problem of disaster is here. So, we cannot behave as if they are no problems when we have lost so many people. [Do] you remember in 2022 what happened? The lives that we lost - even today - some of the bodies were unable to be recovered. So, it's important that going forward, we must prevent [rather] than attend the post effect of the disaster.”

