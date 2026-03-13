KZN launches disaster preparedness plan after storms kill 35

The KwaZulu-Natal Disaster Management Centre has launched a province-wide plan to help municipalities prepare for disasters.

Officials say the focus is on improving readiness for winter-related risks, particularly fires in informal settlements.

Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says early planning is critical to protecting communities.

He was speaking during a media briefing in Durban on Thursday.

"Overall, KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Disaster Management remains committed to proactive planning and coordinated action to protect communities and critical infrastructure throughout the winter period."

The human cost of months of severe weather

The MEC says severe storms since December have claimed the lives of 35 people.

More than 9,400 people have been affected by inclement weather across nine districts, including eThekwini.

Nearly 700 homes have been destroyed in the same period.

Buthelezi says more than 1,500 houses have been partially damaged, leaving 369 residents homeless.

Buthelezi says the search continues for at least six missing people.

"Two young men from uMdoni went missing on 31 December after being swept away by floodwaters. In uMzumbe, another young man disappeared on the same day under similar circumstances.

“In eThekwini, a resident was reported missing on 21 December in Ward 8 after being caught in powerful water currents. A 45-year-old man in Nquthu went missing on 3 January during flash flooding near a local river. Lastly, in Msinga, one [man] is missing from the incident that happened in Umsinga last week."

Multiple districts affected in KwaZulu-Natal

Provincial authorities say a series of severe weather incidents between December 2025 and March this year affected communities across large parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy rains, flash floods, hailstorms, lightning strikes, fires and structural collapses were reported during the period.

Disaster management teams were activated soon after weather alerts were issued by the South African Weather Service, allowing provincial and municipal teams to coordinate responses in high-risk areas.

Officials say damage assessments found that homes, roads, schools, health facilities and farms were affected across districts including uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, uThukela, uMzinyathi, Ugu, Zululand, uMkhanyakude and iLembe.

Storm deaths linked to drowning incidents

Authorities say many of the deaths recorded during the recent storms were linked to drowning incidents caused by rapidly rising rivers and powerful water currents.

Several people were reportedly swept away while attempting to cross flooded rivers or low-lying bridges during heavy rainfall.

Lightning strikes during intense thunderstorms also claimed lives in parts of northern KwaZulu Natal, while structural collapses and fires in vulnerable communities contributed to the death toll.

Officials say search operations involving municipal rescue teams and other emergency services have been continuing in affected areas.

Relief efforts and preparedness plans

Provincial authorities say emergency teams were deployed to assist affected communities through rescue operations and humanitarian relief.

Government departments worked together to provide counselling, relief supplies and logistical support to families affected by the disasters.

The National Disaster Management Centre also allocated R21 million in disaster recovery funding to four municipalities to support rebuilding efforts.

Officials say the province is now focusing on strengthening disaster preparedness ahead of winter, including reviewing contingency plans, improving early warning systems and expanding fire prevention measures in high-risk communities.

