KZN to launch E-Panic App to combat GBV

"It will be a free App for women to simply just press the button and then a warning will be given at the earliest possible time and then they will be able to know and even provide a location of where the victim is actually sending the signal.

"Will be launching that in one of the universities before the State of the Province Address," said KZN Premier Thami Ntuli.

Ntuli spoke at the Archie Gumede Conference Centre in Mayville on Saturday on the first of a two-day provincial crime council strategic planning meeting.

The new app follows a surge in GBV incidents in the province, with police reporting over 100 women being killed since last October.

Ntuli believes the app will help bring hope to victims.

He says the focus is on the youth, whom he believes are both the main perpetrators and victims of GBV.

"Every person in the province of KwaZulu-Natal must be able to get this kind of app," added Ntuli.

