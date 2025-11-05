KZN kids orphaned after dad sentenced for killing mom
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Two young children, north of Durban, have been left orphaned after their father was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of their mother.
Two young children, north of Durban, have been left orphaned after their father was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of their mother.
The 44-year-old appeared before the Ngwelezane Regional Court in Empangeni on Tuesday.
Prosecutors say the woman was severely assaulted with a broom and knobkerrie at their home in December last year during a celebration for one of their children's birthdays.
KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the mother was taken to a local clinic, where she was declared dead.
ALSO READ: Man shot and wounded in Howick informal settlement
Medical staff alerted the police.
"The Ngwelezane Regional Court has sentenced a 44-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his partner in December 2024 in the Oqwaleni area. The couple were in a love relationship, and they lived with their two minor children,” said Kara.
"The accused was sentenced accordingly and declared unfit to possess a firearm.
"The NPA welcomes the successful finalisation of this matter. We appeal to members of the community to come forward and speak out against gender-based violence. Curbing the scourge of gender-based violence is a priority for the organisation."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: Are holidays for rest or adventure?
Which side are you on: total relaxation or action-packed adventure? Find...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
What's the most sold product in South Africa?
Business founder and CEO, Jandre de Beer, shares the five most sold prod...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago