KZN kids orphaned after dad sentenced for killing mom

The 44-year-old appeared before the Ngwelezane Regional Court in Empangeni on Tuesday.





Prosecutors say the woman was severely assaulted with a broom and knobkerrie at their home in December last year during a celebration for one of their children's birthdays.





KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the mother was taken to a local clinic, where she was declared dead.





Medical staff alerted the police.





"The Ngwelezane Regional Court has sentenced a 44-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his partner in December 2024 in the Oqwaleni area. The couple were in a love relationship, and they lived with their two minor children,” said Kara.





"The accused was sentenced accordingly and declared unfit to possess a firearm.





"The NPA welcomes the successful finalisation of this matter. We appeal to members of the community to come forward and speak out against gender-based violence. Curbing the scourge of gender-based violence is a priority for the organisation."





