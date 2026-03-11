KZN infanticide: Experts urge parents to seek support early

A local children's group has encouraged parents to seek counselling to better manage their anger.

This comes after a 22-year-old woman from northern KwaZulu-Natal was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her one-year-old child. It is understood that the infant was strangled to death in October after the woman had an argument with the child's father.

A post-mortem confirmed that the toddler died from asphyxiation.

Life imprisonment for strangulation

The woman, who pleaded guilty to the charges, appeared before the Madadeni Regional Court. She confessed to murdering her baby after an argument.

Sinikiwe Biyela from Lifeline PMB says children are often the most vulnerable when parents struggle with anger or conflict.

She says incidents like this also leave the other parent traumatised.

Experts urge anger management and counselling

"Things like anger and conflict management is the first step toward ensuring that tragedies like this, where an innocent baby gets killed, don't happen. So, couples should learn to keep their anger at bay, and if they understand that they have anger issues, it's quite reasonable and it's acceptable for the couple to ask for help,” said Biyela.

"There are organisations that provide counselling in terms of anger management and couples counselling and relationship issues."

She has encouraged families to act early if they notice warning signs.

"Family members should also assess their own members if they know they have anger issues. That whole thing to say, 'So and so has started a drama again', it's bigger than that because then we see cases like this where a life has been lost because of somebody who's got anger issues.

"So I'm just saying families need to watch out for these things and if they see that the family member is suffering from anger issues, they should really book sessions for that person to get counselling to manage their anger."

