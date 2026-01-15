KZN Human Settlements imposter sentenced to six months behind bars

It is after she admitted to posing as an official from the Department of Human Settlements and defrauding residents and businesses in northern KZN.

The Ubombo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday handed Nozipho Mathenjwa with a R10,000 fine, after she was linked to a series of scams targeting communities in the uMkhanyakude District.

Victims were allegedly promised access to government housing, jobs, and business deals in exchange for cash payments.

The scam extended to the construction sector, where service providers were told they had secured housing projects and were asked to pay upfront fees.

Authorities say the scheme exploited the desperation and misinformation around housing allocations.

KZN Human Settlement welcomed the conviction, praising the department’s anti-fraud unit and police for securing a successful prosecution.

MEC Siboniso Duma also warned that efforts are now underway to dismantle other syndicates operating within the housing sector.