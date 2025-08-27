KZN housebreakings rise as Stats SA flags burglary surge
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A local security company has linked the spike in incidents of housebreaking in KZN, in part, to the lack of proper safety measures.
Stats SA’s latest Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey revealed that burglaries and theft of personal property remain the most common crimes experienced by households in the country.
The annual report also showed that male-headed homes and residents in KZN are the most affected.
Around 1.5 million break-ins were recorded last year, affecting close to 6% of households. Gareth Naidoo, who is with KZNVIP, said many of these crimes go unreported.
“Over the past two years, we have noted a steady increase. More and more people cannot afford to install alarm systems and also protect themselves," said Naidoo.
"Some of the factors that are contributing to homes being targeted by robbers, we have an upsurge of drug related issues, drug users, who actually commit criminal offences to sustain their daily fix. Valuables being left outside premises inviting criminals, poor lighting, or even lack of visible security."
