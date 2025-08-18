KZN hit by two cash heists on Monday

In the latest incident, robbers held up a security guard while he moved money at Laarger Shopping Centre in the Pietermaritzburg CBD.





Colin David, who speaks for security company Mi7, which is on the scene with police, says no one was hurt.





"It was not on a cash-in-transit vehicle, but more or less on an officer from the cash-in-transit vehicle who was loading money into an ATM and was accosted by four unknown armed suspects, disarmed the officer, stole the firearm, and also took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a vehicle that is unknown at the moment.





"The scene is still active at the moment. Security personnel are obviously looking at leads in terms of footage from the different areas within the centre.





Earlier on Monday morning, a large gang ambushed a cash van in Verulam.





They reportedly fled with cash and firearms.





