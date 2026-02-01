KZN Heat: Forecasters say temperatures above average

Weather experts have confirmed temperatures are climbing beyond the recorded average.

Forecaster Masego Nhlapo says they do a seasonal weather outlook monthly related to the climate phenomenon known as ENSO.

“The El Niño Southern Oscillation, which impacts the global atmospheric circulation and affects the temperatures and rainfall events, mainly El Niño, La Niña, and neutral phase. We are in the neutral phase. This results in dominating high-pressure systems in the upper air, resulting in a subsidence of air from the upper air to the surface and leading to higher temperatures.”

"Between January and March, we do expect higher temperatures, but this time around, we are expecting above normal temperatures. That means we are expecting higher minimum and maximum temperatures. This is due to the ENSO effect that I spoke about in the neutral phase, by two to three degrees across KZN.”