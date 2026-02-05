KZN Health reassures residents as malaria cases rise in flood-hit Mpumalanga

Health officials in Mpumalanga have reported a rise in cases, with more than 300 infections confirmed last month.





The Mpumalanga Health Department says the figure is four times higher than the number of cases recorded in the same month last year.





The Communicable Diseases Director linked the increase to the recent deadly floods and urged people in affected areas to wear protective clothing and to get tested if they develop symptoms such as fever, headache, or vomiting.





In a statement to Newswatch, the KZN Health Department says it hasn't recorded any unusual increase in malaria infections.





ALSO READ: National Disaster declared after deadly floods in SA





While parts of the province, particularly the north, were also affected by heavy rains and flooding, the department says the disease, caused by a bite from an infected mosquito, remains under control.





Health officials have explained that KZN has three malaria-endemic districts: King Cetshwayo, Umkhanyakude, and Zululand.





However, cases in these areas are being monitored weekly.





The department urges anyone experiencing malaria-like symptoms to seek medical care immediately.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)